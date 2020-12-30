Back to Level 3 - FCTG unpacks what this means for your travel plans

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
How will grassroots sports development look in the future?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Natalie Pollock - General Manager at Sporting Chance
Today at 12:05
ANC January 8 Statement: What it needs to contain to maintain the party's relevance
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor, the Pan African Institute, University of Johannesburg
Today at 12:10
EWN:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Update on doctor's sentiments following the vaccine announcement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 12:23
Western Cape Prison under total lockdown as Covid-19 cases increase
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
SABC retrenching 303 staff members
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ian Plaatjes
Today at 12:37
Pre-recorded: Trump supporters raiding Capitol Hill and what is says about the State of US politics
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Palesa Morodu, Columnist at Business Day, director at Clarity Gobal Strategic Comms
Today at 12:41
5G conspiracy theorists don't understand the technology
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dickson Sono Chief Director: Radio Frequency Spectrum , Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anthony Teixera, EWN Sports Anchor
Today at 12:56
GoodthingsGuy: Mental Wellness: 11 Tips To Keeping Your Emotions in Check
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809. 8 January 2021 6:49 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by... 7 January 2021 2:22 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter... 6 January 2021 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Back to Level 3 - FCTG unpacks what this means for your travel plans

Back to Level 3 - FCTG unpacks what this means for your travel plans

30 December 2020 12:27 PM

Guest: Kim Taylor | Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre


Book review - Jwara! Induna's Daughter

7 January 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Joyce Seroke

The President to deliver his January 8 statement on Friday night

7 January 2021 12:57 PM

Guests: Pule Mabe | Spokesperson at African National Congress

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN

After weeks of promises, fire-hit Masiphumele residents still wait for solutions

7 January 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN

Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials

7 January 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president

Cele confirms SANDF will help police patrol Garden Route beaches

7 January 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Albert Fritz | MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government

Health committee to receive a briefing from the Minister of Health

7 January 2021 12:31 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

Trump supporters take protests to statehouses across U.S.

7 January 2021 12:19 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

S.A. Agulhas II arrived at Penguin Bukta.

6 January 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Prof Annie Bekker

Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross Deepak Panday on Teddy Mafia

6 January 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Deepak Panday

Beitbridge Border Post crowded as travellers try to beat Zimbabwe lockdown

6 January 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN

Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO

Local Africa

Some Republicans say removing Donald Trump now 'will inflame the tensions'

Local

'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert

Local

Eskom suspends load shedding for the weekend

8 January 2021 11:18 AM

Ndabeni-Abrahams calls for arrest of people seen destroying 5G network towers

8 January 2021 10:55 AM

Hard work lies ahead with SA vaccine rollout, says SAHPRA

8 January 2021 10:13 AM

