Northern Cape Tourism: we're the only province where beaches remain open, come visit us!

Today at 11:32 How will grassroots sports development look in the future? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Natalie Pollock - General Manager at Sporting Chance

Today at 12:05 ANC January 8 Statement: What it needs to contain to maintain the party's relevance The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor, the Pan African Institute, University of Johannesburg

Today at 12:10 EWN: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:15 Update on doctor's sentiments following the vaccine announcement The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association

Today at 12:23 Western Cape Prison under total lockdown as Covid-19 cases increase The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson

Today at 12:27 SABC retrenching 303 staff members The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ian Plaatjes

Today at 12:37 Pre-recorded: Trump supporters raiding Capitol Hill and what is says about the State of US politics The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Palesa Morodu, Columnist at Business Day, director at Clarity Gobal Strategic Comms

Today at 12:41 5G conspiracy theorists don't understand the technology The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dickson Sono Chief Director: Radio Frequency Spectrum , Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Anthony Teixera, EWN Sports Anchor

Today at 12:56 GoodthingsGuy: Mental Wellness: 11 Tips To Keeping Your Emotions in Check The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

