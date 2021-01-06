NEC to hold its first meeting today

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the vaccine rollout plan is well on track. 9 January 2021 3:44 PM
SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity. 9 January 2021 12:19 PM
SA Medical Association: Harder lockdown would be counterproductive In a statement released on Saturday, Sama said focusing on strengthening health facilities, and vaccinating healthcare workers, is... 9 January 2021 10:37 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement. 8 January 2021 7:49 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
View all Politics
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
View all Business
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all World
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter... 6 January 2021 3:37 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
NEC to hold its first meeting today

NEC to hold its first meeting today

6 January 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

GoodthingsGuy: Mental Wellness: 11 Tips To Keeping Your Emotions in Check

8 January 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Anthony Teixera, EWN Sports Anchor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Whatsapp policy and Elon Musk now the world's richest person

8 January 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Steven Ambrose | CEO at Strategy Works Consulting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5G conspiracy theorists don't understand the technology

8 January 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Dickson Sono Chief Director: Radio Frequency Spectrum , Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump supporters raiding Capitol Hill and what is says about the State of US politics

8 January 2021 12:45 PM

Guest: Palesa Morodu, Columnist at Business Day, director at Clarity Gobal Strategic Comms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC retrenching 303 staff members

8 January 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Ian Plaatjes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Prison under total lockdown as Covid-19 cases increase

8 January 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on doctor's sentiments following the vaccine announcement

8 January 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson at South African Medical Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC January 8 Statement: What it needs to contain to maintain the party's relevance

8 January 2021 12:22 PM

Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor, the Pan African Institute, University of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review - Jwara! Induna's Daughter

7 January 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Joyce Seroke

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine

Local

SA Medical Association: Harder lockdown would be counterproductive

Local

SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon

Local

EWN Highlights

UPDATE: Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site

10 January 2021 7:50 AM

5 killed after Toyota recklessly overtakes on N1 south

9 January 2021 6:57 PM

120 of latest 171 matric markers infected with COVID-19 are from Eastern Cape

9 January 2021 4:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA