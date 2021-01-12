Vaccine roll out communication by government

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell. 12 January 2021 9:26 AM
South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19. 12 January 2021 7:13 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail pol... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Business
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Vaccine roll out communication by government

Vaccine roll out communication by government

12 January 2021 12:16 PM

Guest: Chris Vick | Communications Consultant 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Eskom in the spotlight at State Capture

12 January 2021 1:05 PM

Gaye Davis,  EWN Parliamentary Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants

12 January 2021 12:59 PM

  Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Covid-19 numbers expected to rise rapidly

12 January 2021 12:51 PM

 EWN Reporter  Kgomotso Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NCC still deliberating about schools reopening

12 January 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry

12 January 2021 12:45 PM

  Guest: Patricia Pillay,  CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lebombo border visit my home affairs

12 January 2021 12:34 PM

EWN Reporter  Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA closes 20 Land borders

12 January 2021 12:28 PM

Guest:  Dr Aaron Motsoaledi | Minister of Home Affairs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAAPA calls for an expedition of the Liquor Amendment Bill of 201

11 January 2021 1:49 PM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect when you switch to Signal/Telegram

11 January 2021 1:45 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Tech Jounalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

Local Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

EWN Highlights

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

12 January 2021 8:44 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA