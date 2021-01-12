Eskom in the spotlight at State Capture

Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent
Guest: Totsie Memela, CEO of SASSALISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Kgomotso ModiseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi | Minister of Home AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Vick | Communications ConsultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy AllianceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Tech JounalistLISTEN TO PODCAST