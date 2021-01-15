The commission will continue to hear Eskom related evidence from Eskom's Former Chief Executive Officer

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest; Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat and Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary-general of the National Alliance of Independent Schools AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Theo Baloyi, Founder of BathuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, KampalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZuluLISTEN TO PODCAST