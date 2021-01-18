It's who you know - ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scanda

Guest: Jeff Wicks - Investigative Reporter at News24
Guest: Isabel Nakirya - Feature Story News CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky NtimaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest; Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat and Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary-general of the National Alliance of Independent Schools AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Theo Baloyi, Founder of BathuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST