Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical schemes spent so little in 2020 their extra reserves can cover SA’s entire vaccine bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip de Wet - Journalist at Business Insider
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Workshop 17
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17
Today at 11:05
Action SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 11:32
‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Mandela Foundation says allegations against CEO, COO taken very seriously A Sunday Times report suggested a report was related to allegations of procurement impropriety, the misuse of company credit cards... 20 January 2021 3:02 PM
Zulu summoned to Parli to explain violent acts by police on grant recipients Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis says the minister also clarified the police casper incidence. 20 January 2021 1:32 PM
View all Local
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
View all Politics
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
Making money out of mindfulness Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too. 20 January 2021 7:15 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines

Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines

20 January 2021 12:46 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Severe weather warning issued for SA

20 January 2021 1:34 PM

Guest: Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng calls on expired licence card holders to honour their appointments

20 January 2021 1:32 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliamentary committee summons Social Development minister after violence at Sassa offices.

20 January 2021 1:27 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

orwa

20 January 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump will be gone: Now begins the struggle to rebuild US democracy.

20 January 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics and Phillip Van Niekerk, President of Calabar Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day 300 of the lockdown records - Reflecting on the measures SA has taken to curb Covid-19.

20 January 2021 12:44 PM

Guest: Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers will receive recognition for the first time at the 15th SA Film and Television Awards.

19 January 2021 1:13 PM

Guest: Stacey Takane - Project coordinator - Saftas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump's Last Day in office? -Legacy etc.

19 January 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Brookes Spector | Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom Loadshedding- it's real impact and severity.

19 January 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Ted Blom, Partner at Mining & Energy Advisers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As things stand Dr Basson was never suspended from practising - HPCSA

Local

I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi

Local

Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique

Local

EWN Highlights

Who is Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman?

20 January 2021 9:12 PM

Surgeon Peter Beal now facing murder, fraud charges

20 January 2021 9:04 PM

Wines of South Africa: Wine exports increased by 7.7% in 2020

20 January 2021 8:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA