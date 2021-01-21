Mandy’s book week: Heartlines CEO Garth Japhet is discussing his new book, Like Water is for Fish.

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Fran Hanslam, Chairperson of the Zoo Lake Users Committee

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity

Dlamini-Zuma fails to respond to AfriForum, Solidarity on vaccine plan

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Brian Coppin - Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

SA faces ginger shortage. Ginger prices up 600% since the start of second Covid-19 Wave

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Today at 19:33

ZOOM : Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

