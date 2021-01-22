Sports Wrap!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:40
How the private sector will interact with government on vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 16:50
Write-offs being sold to unsuspecting used-vehicle buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Green,National Director of SAMBRA
Today at 17:10
Pastors march against church closures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
MoAfrika Maila, spokesperson for Pastors Against Church Closure
Today at 17:20
Paris climate accord
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Happy Khambule- Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace Africa
Today at 17:51
Caller of the Week: Roger Well
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rodger Well
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
What are the ethics using your connections and power to save your family and self from covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cynthia Schoeman - MD at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary
Today at 18:12
Ramaphosa signs Political Party Funding Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
SASA devastated by death of anaesthetist Mononyane in helicopter crash Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane was among the five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursda... 22 January 2021 12:17 PM
View all Local
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
View all Politics
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sports Wrap!

Sports Wrap!

22 January 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro, EWN reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

22 January 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs faces internal probe over Kinnear death- J

22 January 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC threatened with blackout.

22 January 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Aubrey Tshabalala | General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BRENDIN HORNER MURDER ACCUSED BACK IN COURT

22 January 2021 12:43 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mbalula releases 2020 festive season statistics.

22 January 2021 12:39 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs important new political law for South Africa.

22 January 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Carol Paton | Journalist/Writer at Business Day and Joel Bregman | Director at My Vote Counts |  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy’s book week: Heartlines CEO Garth Japhet is discussing his new book, Like Water is for Fish.

21 January 2021 1:15 PM

Guest: Garth Japhet, Heartlines CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mixed expectations ahead of interest rates announcement.

21 January 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Sifiso Skenjana is the Chief Economist and Thought Leadership Executive at IQ Business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules – and employers say govt supports their interdict

21 January 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

Politics Local Business

Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete

Local

Doctor dies in crash after after trying to save Mthembu's life - Report

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Health Dept mourns loss of Netcare team after helicopter crash

22 January 2021 4:32 PM

IEC welcomes Political Party Funding Act coming into effect on 1 April

22 January 2021 4:23 PM

Biden orders expanded aid to address growing hunger crisis

22 January 2021 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA