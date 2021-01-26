Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:09
Launch of The Side Hustle fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world of retail is changing as consumers move online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the rapid change in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says there are a lot of omissions in Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's report. 28 January 2021 12:01 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

26 January 2021 1:10 PM

Tropical Storm Eloise: Gauteng is on alert 


Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.

28 January 2021 1:14 PM

Guest: Terry-Ann Adams 

CSA’s Zak Yacoob steps down after ‘inappropriate’ verbal exchange with journalist.

28 January 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono finally released on bail.

28 January 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist

The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital.

28 January 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Corruption worsens Covid-19 response and recovery, according to 2020 Corruption Perceptions.

28 January 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch

The Commission continues to hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from an unidentified witness.

28 January 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Justice Jaftha says frmer pres Jacob Zuma is ordered to obey all summonses issued by the commission. He's directed to appear and give evidence on dates determined. He does not have a right to remain silent during the proceedings of the commissi

28 January 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

27 January 2021 1:13 PM

R1.2bn funding for the tourism sector and Comment on the US closing its doors for SA. 

Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick

27 January 2021 1:10 PM

Mark Heywood responds to Panyaza Lesufi- Saying you didn't know is not enough. 

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

27 January 2021 12:59 PM

MAN ACCUSED OF LEAKING MATRIC MATHS PAPER IN COURT.

Mandy also spoke to Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter about NATHANIEL JULIES CASE 

ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives

Politics

Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole

Local

SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Politics Local

11,000 Limpopo nurses prepare to strike over roster changes amid COVID

28 January 2021 6:50 PM

SA's economic recovery high on agenda of first Cabinet lekgotla of 2021

28 January 2021 6:39 PM

Basic food basket in SA now costs over R4,000 – more than the minimum wage

28 January 2021 5:59 PM

