Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.

Guest: Terry-Ann Adams
Guest: Michael Pedro, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
R1.2bn funding for the tourism sector and Comment on the US closing its doors for SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mark Heywood responds to Panyaza Lesufi- Saying you didn't know is not enough.LISTEN TO PODCAST
MAN ACCUSED OF LEAKING MATRIC MATHS PAPER IN COURT.
Mandy also spoke to Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter about NATHANIEL JULIES CASE