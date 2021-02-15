StateCaptureInquiry reveals questions which would have been put to Zuma - in his absence

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music - South African indie pop duo, RAMDAZ. Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Vishekh RAMDAZ

125 125

Today at 15:10 Prasa resumes rail operations on Cape Town's central line Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: Back to school Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:16 Print media down by 40% Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University

125 125

Today at 15:20 State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - News24

125 125

Today at 15:20 A massive power outage in Soweto Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services

125 125

Today at 15:36 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:45 Covid-19 and mental health in young people: despair deepens as Covid-19 continues Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Renata Schoeman - Psychiatrist and Head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School

125 125

Today at 15:50 NEC deferment for another month of a decision on Magashule Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Xolani Dube - Political analyst

125 125

Today at 15:50 Over 110 000 sign petitions against controversial SABC TV licence plan Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thinus Ferreira

125 125

Today at 16:10 Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jannie Rossouw Professor, University of Witwatersrand Business School, University of the Wits

125 125

Today at 16:20 Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high infection level among SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 16:20 Zuma's defiance of the Zondo Commission- a political hot potato Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

125 125

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:50 What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN

125 125

Today at 16:55 Table Mountain users demand answers from SANParks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain

125 125

Today at 17:05 Investigation in leaking of matric papers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Hugh Amoore - Chair National Investigations Task Team

125 125

Today at 17:10 Poultry sector leading segment in the agricultural sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Izaak Breitenbach SA poultry Association GM

125 125

Today at 17:20 Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:20 New Hope for Cancer Patients. Launch of several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist

125 125

Today at 17:45 Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 17:53 Celebrating Opera: How South Africans forged a path to making opera truly African Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 18:08 KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:13 Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 PITCHED: How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach

125 125