Sports Wrap!

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:50
Music - South African indie pop duo, RAMDAZ.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
Today at 15:10
Prasa resumes rail operations on Cape Town's central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
Print media down by 40%
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 15:20
State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 15:20
A massive power outage in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services
Today at 15:36
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:45
Covid-19 and mental health in young people: despair deepens as Covid-19 continues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Renata Schoeman - Psychiatrist and Head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 15:50
NEC deferment for another month of a decision on Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political analyst
Today at 15:50
Over 110 000 sign petitions against controversial SABC TV licence plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 16:10
Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jannie Rossouw Professor, University of Witwatersrand Business School, University of the Wits
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high infection level among SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Zuma's defiance of the Zondo Commission- a political hot potato
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN
Today at 16:55
Table Mountain users demand answers from SANParks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:05
Investigation in leaking of matric papers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugh Amoore - Chair National Investigations Task Team
Today at 17:10
Poultry sector leading segment in the agricultural sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach SA poultry Association GM
Today at 17:20
Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
New Hope for Cancer Patients. Launch of several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist
Today at 17:45
Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:53
Celebrating Opera: How South Africans forged a path to making opera truly African
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:08
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa
Today at 18:13
Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
PITCHED: How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
Latest Local
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context While addressing pupils at Prospectus High Scool in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshek... 15 February 2021 2:45 PM
[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance Former president Jacob Zuma was due to testify at the state capture inquiry this week. 15 February 2021 10:23 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court. 15 February 2021 10:16 AM
View all Local
Umalusi approves release of matric results, no systemic irregularities found Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith reflects on the Umalusi's media briefing on the Grade 12 results. 15 February 2021 1:21 PM
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
View all Politics
Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60 The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six deca... 14 February 2021 8:28 AM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:18 AM
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:17 AM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sports Wrap!

Sports Wrap!

15 February 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

BeitBridge to open to long queues and weary truck drivers..

15 February 2021 1:01 PM

Guest: Aaron Motsoaledi | Health Minister at Department of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Umalusi media briefing on 2020 Matric results approval.

15 February 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Angie Motshekga on schools opening for 2021 - Pre- Record

15 February 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Angie Motshekga | Minister Of Basic Education at Gauteng National Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: ANC’s virtual NEC affirms support for Zondo commission, gives Ace Magashule (sort of) one month to step aside voluntarily

15 February 2021 12:44 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MKMVA ready to defend Zuma from arrest.

15 February 2021 12:31 PM

Guest: Kebby Maphatsoe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#StateCaptureInquiry reveals questions which would have been put to Zuma - in his absence

15 February 2021 12:20 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

12 February 2021 1:14 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

12 February 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HAWKS ARREST 15 PEOPLE IN CONNECTION WITH MADIBA MEMORIAL SERVICE FRAUD

12 February 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context

Politics Local

Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms

Local

[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance

Local

Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context

15 February 2021 2:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma and the State Capture Inquiry PART 2

15 February 2021 2:23 PM

CoCT approaches court to have illegal Woodstock Hospital occupiers evicted

15 February 2021 1:25 PM

