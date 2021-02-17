SAMA: During this first vaccination, the general practitioners have been allocated the next two Sundays between 10 am and 8 pm a slot to be vaccinated because they are frontline workers

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:15
Masterclass on South African heritage music
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mr Billy Monama
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Equal education: WC must put school psychosocial support, safety and learner admissions on top of the agenda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Corruption Watch's Veza tool helps you rate the service at police stations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:40
New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM
Today at 15:50
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 16:05
ANC responds to State of the Province Address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 16:10
Survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on South African households
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Ramaphosa has signed a 3-year retirement fund lock-in into law- what does it mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:20
The government vehicle fleet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Mikel Masaba CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece. 17 February 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa gets J & J jab President Cyril Ramaphosa receives a vaccine shot in Khayelitsha. 17 February 2021 1:25 PM
Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management Gauteng Air Quality Management director Jacob Legadima gives details of the stench affecting most residents in the province. 17 February 2021 12:07 PM
View all Local
Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate DA leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the president's State of the Nation Address. 17 February 2021 7:29 AM
'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet' Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle. 16 February 2021 4:34 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year. 17 February 2021 10:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020' Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell. 16 February 2021 8:09 PM
View all Business
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?' Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan says it is helpful to attend to changes in eating, sleeping and interaction patterns. 16 February 2021 7:29 PM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
SAMA: During this first vaccination, the general practitioners have been allocated the next two Sundays between 10 am and 8 pm a slot to be vaccinated because they are frontline workers

SAMA: During this first vaccination, the general practitioners have been allocated the next two Sundays between 10 am and 8 pm a slot to be vaccinated because they are frontline workers

17 February 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION RELEASES FINDINGS ON VAAL SEWAGE SPILL PROBE

17 February 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Jonas Sibanyoni- SAHRC Commissioner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ALERT: UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY LEVEL FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in GAUTENG WEDNESDAY, as SULPHUR STENCH CONTINUES!!!

17 February 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Caradee Wright PhD (Public Health) Senior Specialist Scientist: Environment and Health Research Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JACQUES PAUW APOLOGISES FOR LYING ABOUT DETAILS OF HIS ARREST AT CT RESTAURANT- Media Fraternity Weighs In.

17 February 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Presidency announces: The first batch of 80 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being prepared for distribution across South Africa with immediate effect.

17 February 2021 12:41 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi pens heartfelt open letter to WP rugby fraternity: 'A lifetime of gratitude'

16 February 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC MP Bongani Bongo has pleaded not guilty to corruption.

16 February 2021 1:01 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Congestion at Beitbridge border post

16 February 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Pelani Phakgadi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another nail in the coffin for delinquent director Dudu Myeni after three judges reject her appeal

16 February 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma releases 'final statement' on Zondo: No amount of intimidation will change my position

16 February 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate

Politics

President Ramaphosa and Mkhize to receive J&J vaccine jabs in Khayelitsha

Local

Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management

Local

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa gets J & J jab

Local

'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'

Local

Nigeria president orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

17 February 2021 1:45 PM

Rescue op under way after explosion at ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark

17 February 2021 12:52 PM

Suspect arrested following fatal shootings in Bellville

17 February 2021 12:41 PM

