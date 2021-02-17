SAMA: During this first vaccination, the general practitioners have been allocated the next two Sundays between 10 am and 8 pm a slot to be vaccinated because they are frontline workers

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

125 125

Today at 14:15 Masterclass on South African heritage music The Azania Mosaka Show

Mr Billy Monama

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Equal education: WC must put school psychosocial support, safety and learner admissions on top of the agenda Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Corruption Watch's Veza tool helps you rate the service at police stations Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch

125 125

Today at 15:40 New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM

125 125

Today at 15:50 SARS offices open again after seven weeks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services

125 125

Today at 16:05 ANC responds to State of the Province Address Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

125 125

Today at 16:10 Survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on South African households Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Nic Spaull

125 125

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Ramaphosa has signed a 3-year retirement fund lock-in into law- what does it mean? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

125 125

Today at 17:10 SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Glenda Gray

125 125

Today at 17:20 The government vehicle fleet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mr Mikel Masaba CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 18:20 Zoom: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

125 125