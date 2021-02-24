Companies might have to pay licensing fees for use of ‘Jerusalema’.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine budget: Contingency allocation remains under Treasury control Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the vaccine roll-out plan budget allocations. 24 February 2021 4:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech at 2pm Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to focus on the financing of government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. 24 February 2021 3:30 PM
SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates Daily Maverick, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh reflects on alleged tender awarded to Digital Vibes. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic. 23 February 2021 7:53 AM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at T... 24 February 2021 2:02 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:24 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Companies might have to pay licensing fees for use of ‘Jerusalema’.

Companies might have to pay licensing fees for use of ‘Jerusalema’.

24 February 2021 1:21 PM

Guest: Dumisani Motsamai, Entertainment lawyer


Exclusive: Zweli Mkhize’s ‘family friend’ and ex-private secretary pocket Covid-19 cash via R82m Department of Health contracts

24 February 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

What can we expect from today's annual budget speech? Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech comes in the wake of shocking unemployment figures - Lumkile Mondli joins us

24 February 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University

Equal Education members will be protesting at Parliament from 11am tomorrow against drastic education budget cuts as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech

24 February 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Jane Borman, Equal Education Parly Officer

Saftu is leading a mass ‘stay-away protest’ today, as hundreds of thousands of unionised workers will be encouraged to take part in a national strike before Tito Mboweni delivers the 2021 Budget speech

24 February 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

Statistics South Africa releases the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), 1st Quarter 2021.

23 February 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

Rwandan dissidents believe the SA chairperson of their party was assassinated in Gugulethu on Kagame’s orders.

23 February 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Michela Wrong, British journalist and author

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced The Matric class of 2020 exam results. Overall they achieved a pass rate of 76.2% compared with 81.3% in 2019 and 78.2% in 2018, showing a 5.1% decline.

23 February 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announches the annual State of the Province Address. In his address, Premier Makhura will cover the political, social and economic states of Gauteng Province as well as the Provincial Government’s service delivery comm

23 February 2021 12:39 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

The Commission continues to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) from the former Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters.

23 February 2021 12:37 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending

Local Business

Government should feed people instead of changing names, says caller Karen

Local

SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates

Politics

Treasury to allocate extra R7bn for provision of vaccine procurement

24 February 2021 7:13 PM

EFF writes to Ramaphosa calling for resumption of political gatherings

24 February 2021 6:20 PM

73% of Gauteng matrics eligible to enrol at any institution of higher learning

24 February 2021 5:30 PM

