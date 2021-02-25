Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announces an increase to social grants in His budget speech- Social grants will marginally increase across the board; state pension grants and care dependency grants increase by R30.

Today at 15:10 Protesters blocked the roads at the Sandton licensing department in Marlboro Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mmereia Legodi, Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson

Today at 15:10 Opener/speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:16 Community raise funds to fix road Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Brigadier General Bruce Motlhoki, SANDF General and community member

Today at 15:20 France to share vaccines with African countries Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador

Today at 15:20 Eskom and what was said in the budget speech Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 Increasing intracontinental trade needs a functional railway system Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

Today at 16:05 What is the latest regarding the expropriation bill? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Zenande Booi - Land and Accountability Research Centre

Today at 16:10 South African Airways flight en route to Belgium to collect the country's second batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Today at 16:10 Your walk of shame horror story The Flash Drive

Today at 16:20 Covid-19 Testing centre drives the tourism and entertainment capital of our country to tick again as it aids industries to fully re-open JM Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Robert Quirke - Founder of Health Passport Worldwide

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:50 #PromisesPromises: Mayibuye primary school Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 16:55 Moratorium on new operating licences to ensure sustainability of metered-taxi industry Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lee van den Berg - City’s Manager: Transport Regulations

Today at 17:05 VBS liquidator looks to claw back the money by suing KPMG for R864-million By Pauli Van Wyk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pauli van Wyk

Today at 17:20 Australia passes new law which forces Google and Facebook to pay for news content Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher - Stuffmagazine.

Today at 17:45 Albert Grundlingh about Slabbert book Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Albert Grundlingh - Author

Today at 17:53 CapeTalk brings you Moonstruck 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Africa Melane

Today at 18:09 Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American

Today at 18:13 Discovery Holdings financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:23 Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group

Today at 18:26 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:38 Distell half year profits jump by 14% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 19:08 JSE results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

