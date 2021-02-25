Cosatu hosts media briefing: The Congress of South African Trade Unions had a three-day ordinary Central Executive Committee [CEC] meeting that started on Monday and finished yesterday Wednesday 24th of February 2021. The CEC discussed issues

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows -Impersonation Fraud
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
125
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Guests
Nic Haralambous
125
Today at 15:10
Protesters blocked the roads at the Sandton licensing department in Marlboro
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mmereia Legodi, Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson
Guests
Mmereia Legodi, Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson
125
Today at 15:10
Opener/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
France to share vaccines with African countries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador
125
Today at 15:20
Eskom and what was said in the budget speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
125
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
125
Today at 16:05
What is the latest regarding the expropriation bill?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zenande Booi - Land and Accountability Research Centre
Guests
Zenande Booi - Land and Accountability Research Centre
125
Today at 16:10
South African Airways flight en route to Belgium to collect the country's second batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
125
Today at 16:10
Your walk of shame horror story
The Flash Drive
125
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 Testing centre drives the tourism and entertainment capital of our country to tick again as it aids industries to fully re-open JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Quirke - Founder of Health Passport Worldwide
Guests
Robert Quirke - Founder of Health Passport Worldwide
125
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Mayibuye primary school
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 16:55
Moratorium on new operating licences to ensure sustainability of metered-taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 17:05
VBS liquidator looks to claw back the money by suing KPMG for R864-million By Pauli Van Wyk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 17:20
Australia passes new law which forces Google and Facebook to pay for news content
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
125
Today at 17:45
Albert Grundlingh about Slabbert book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Grundlingh - Author
Guests
Albert Grundlingh - Author
125
Today at 18:09
Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
125
Today at 18:13
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
125
Today at 18:23
Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
125
Today at 18:26
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 18:38
Distell half year profits jump by 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
125
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
125
Today at 19:08
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up