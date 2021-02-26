The NPA has announced that the court has granted ANC MP Bongani Bongo his Section 174 application and found him not guilty on a charge of corruption.

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 12:45 Stormers usher in a new era for rugby in WP at new Cape Town Stadium base The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Dobson

125 125

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 12:52 How do you rehabilitate turtles? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium

125 125

Today at 12:56 Playing out with Song: Le Ngoma (feat. Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mdu M) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:15 Food Feature - African food and wine pairing at The Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Siya Kobo - Chef at Kobo Cuisine

125 125

Today at 13:15 On the couch with adventurer Monde Sitole Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Monde Sitole

125 125

Today at 13:42 Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

125 125

Today at 13:51 Travel Feature - Human Rights Day sites and ways in which to celebrate Human Rights Day next month The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

125 125

Today at 14:05 Upside of Failure with Mbhazima Shilowa The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Organ transplants in the time of Covid-19 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr David Thomson

125 125

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Mich The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Mich - Musician

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 15:10 Introduction/Speculation/ Opener Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 The latest on Vaccines and Covid-19 immunity Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic

125 125

Today at 15:40 Highlighting the Newlands Forest car park crime spree Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125