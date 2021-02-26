The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu briefed members of the media on various social relief measures that the Department is implementing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable groups.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
Stormers usher in a new era for rugby in WP at new Cape Town Stadium base
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Dobson
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:52
How do you rehabilitate turtles?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alexandra Panagiotou - Education Foundation teacher at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 12:56
Playing out with Song: Le Ngoma (feat. Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mdu M)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - African food and wine pairing at The Johannesburg Culinary and Pastry School
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Siya Kobo - Chef at Kobo Cuisine
Today at 13:15
On the couch with adventurer Monde Sitole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monde Sitole
Today at 13:42
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - Human Rights Day sites and ways in which to celebrate Human Rights Day next month
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Mbhazima Shilowa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Organ transplants in the time of Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Thomson
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Mich
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mich - Musician
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Introduction/Speculation/ Opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The latest on Vaccines and Covid-19 immunity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Schoub, Prof - Director at National Institute Of Communic
Today at 15:40
Highlighting the Newlands Forest car park crime spree
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
March Turnbull - Newlands Residents Association
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Seeds of Kindness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG Dept of Health Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi says they are cooperating with the SIU in investigating tender irregularities... 26 February 2021 12:35 PM
144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 26 February 2021 6:33 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech. 25 February 2021 9:01 AM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you'll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu briefed members of the media on various social relief measures that the Department is implementing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable groups.

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu briefed members of the media on various social relief measures that the Department is implementing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable groups.

26 February 2021 12:32 PM

Guest; Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Three Eldorado Park police officers charged with the murder of teen Nathaniel Julies are expected to appear at Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday. The state has completed its investigations and is ready to go to the High Court.

26 February 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Malungelo Booi - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Special Tribunal has ruled that it has the legal footing to hear the Beitbridge border fence fraud case.

26 February 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Selby Makgotho, SIU Special Tribunal spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The NPA has announced that the court has granted ANC MP Bongani Bongo his Section 174 application and found him not guilty on a charge of corruption.

26 February 2021 12:15 PM

Guest: Eric Ntabazalila (Regional Spokesperson: Western Cape)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: The Rise and Fall of the ANC Youth League – Rebone Tau.

25 February 2021 1:13 PM

Guest: Rebone Tau - former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team and Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABS releases new guidelines for hand sanitizers: New standards have been set for alcohol-based hand sanitisers in South Africa, with amendments to the minimum concentration of active ingredients and a list of banned solvents. The new regulations hav

25 February 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator at the SABS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU has announced that they will probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides this after Daily maverick- Scorpio's Exposé.

25 February 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu hosts media briefing: The Congress of South African Trade Unions had a three-day ordinary Central Executive Committee [CEC] meeting that started on Monday and finished yesterday Wednesday 24th of February 2021. The CEC discussed issues

25 February 2021 1:01 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announces an increase to social grants in His budget speech- Social grants will marginally increase across the board; state pension grants and care dependency grants increase by R30.

25 February 2021 12:44 PM

Guest: Katherine Hall from University of Cape Town's Children Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sin Tax: Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes when he tabled his Budget Speech - South Africans will now pay eight-percent more for alcohol and cigarettes. Alcohol Industry reacts.

25 February 2021 12:34 PM

Guest: The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

Politics

Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337%

Local

144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded

Local

Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG

Local

EWN Highlights

SocDev, Comms depts working to address long queues at social grant pay points

26 February 2021 12:34 PM

Palesa Madiba’s killer due in court today for sentencing

26 February 2021 11:58 AM

SAHPRA to evaluate Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine data for possible use in SA

26 February 2021 11:20 AM

