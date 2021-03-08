Readiness around reopening of tertiary institutions and Wits SRC concerned about student readiness- this as universities get ready to reopen. Wits is set to reopen this coming Monday.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia. 8 March 2021 5:24 PM
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money. 8 March 2021 4:56 PM
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay counci... 8 March 2021 2:32 PM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former pr... 8 March 2021 5:53 PM
Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today? Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma was a no show at Luthuli House, but the meeting might be over virtual platforms. 8 March 2021 12:56 PM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:31 AM
The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:30 AM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Readiness around reopening of tertiary institutions and Wits SRC concerned about student readiness- this as universities get ready to reopen. Wits is set to reopen this coming Monday.

Readiness around reopening of tertiary institutions and Wits SRC concerned about student readiness- this as universities get ready to reopen. Wits is set to reopen this coming Monday.

8 March 2021 12:41 PM

Guests: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap!

8 March 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

Monday marks International Women's Day- Lisa Vetten speaks to us about the importance of the day.

8 March 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Lisa Vetten | Researcher specialising in gender and violence in the faculty of humanities at the University of Johannesburg

The Bushiri extradition case was heard today; The case has been adjourned to 15 March.

8 March 2021 12:46 PM

Guest: Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist

The long-awaited meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC’s top 6 was finally meant to take place today in Johannesburg, but Zuma was a no show.

8 March 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

The commission started with the Cross examination of the unidentified witness by Mr. Malusi Gigaba which was led by Adv Pretorius SC. Later the commission will hear evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officer CEO, Mr Brian Molefe.

8 March 2021 12:18 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

5 March 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap!

5 March 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng North Division, Pretoria has issued a warrant of arrest against former crime intelligence head, Richard Mdluli, for failure to appear in court yesterday afternoon.

5 March 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Advocate George Baloyi has announced that the trial against the 5 men accused of killing Meyiwa will go ahead on the 25th of October to 12th of November at the Palm Ridge High court.

5 March 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Trending

National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC

Politics

University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande

Local

Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ

Local

EWN Highlights

Brazil judge clears ex-leader Lula to run again in 2022

9 March 2021 4:20 AM

Neanderthals disappeared from Europe earlier than thought, says study

9 March 2021 4:13 AM

Fans likely to be barred from Olympic torch relay start: report

9 March 2021 4:06 AM

