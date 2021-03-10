The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Mr Brian Molefe.

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | Spokesperson at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karen Meyer, Community Safety MMCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mbali Thethani- SNR Newzroom Afrika Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS Spokesperson, Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter and Bonga Makhanya- WITS PYA - Progressive Youth Alliance Comprised of the ANCYL, SASCO & YCLLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Matthew | CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shirona Patel | Wits Communications at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Angelo Agrizzi- Former Bosasa COOLISTEN TO PODCAST