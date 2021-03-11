IPID says they are “working around the clock” to investigate the death of a man as a result of police action during the Wits students’ protest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Cape Town City Ballet back on stage! Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet

Today at 13:33 Home and Garden - Edible gardening Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tracey Cole

Today at 13:35 Court rules woman who was attacked at work can sue her employer The Azania Mosaka Show

Gerard Labuschagne - Forensic Psychologist And Director Of L&S Threat Management at L&S Threat Management

Ronelda Cooray - Labour Lawyer at Van Staden Attorneys

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows - Disputes and drama in residential estates, flats and retirement villages The Azania Mosaka Show

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Ndivhuo Rabuli - Acting Chief Ombud for CSOS

Naeem Lambat - caller

Today at 14:07 Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk

Today at 14:40 Zip Zap Circus auction fundraiser - 3 days left to bid! Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Victoria Engelhorn-Nel

Today at 14:50 Music with We Kill Cowboys Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Alex Muller

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation/ Intro by Host Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 DA's Steenhuisen heads to Stellenbosch following alleged Afrikaans ban Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...

Today at 15:40 Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Today at 15:50 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Whats the latest regarding the Wits fees protest action? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nondumiso Lethuso - Wits Student Journalist

Today at 16:20 Transnet-related evidence from former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, presented to Zondo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

Today at 16:33 What's Trending with Colin Cullis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:20 Eish-kom and the weekend ahead. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 17:46 Goodluck release new single! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jules Goodluck

Today at 18:09 Standard Bank The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank

Today at 18:13 Aspen results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa

Today at 19:08 Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners

Today at 19:18 Zoom: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

