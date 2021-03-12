IPID’s cover-up of police brutality in SA.

Today at 18:08 Eskom to continue with maintenance despite heightened risk of load-shedding The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Philliph Dukash - Head of Generation at Eskom

125 125

Today at 18:12 Absa defers annual dividend, profits drop 51% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Stadio reports 10% growth in student numbers and revenue jumped by 14% to R933 million. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio

125 125

Today at 18:49 Yuppiechef to be powered by Mr. Price The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact

125 125

Today at 19:08 Sun International's income from continuing operations declining by 49% to R6.1 billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

125 125

Today at 19:19 Zoom Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

NJ Ayuk - Chairman at African Energy Chamber

125 125