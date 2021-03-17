The department of correctional services is set to take action against a female warder who was caught on video having sex with an inmate at the prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
Top things to do this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Damien Terblanche - Founder at Lotus Bookstore
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Alwyn Uys
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Alwyn Uys
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Mental health in children
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
David Rosenstein
Today at 08:10
The survival of the arts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre
Marlene Le Roux - Director: Cultural Development at Artscape
Today at 08:40
Virtual Cape Town Pride 2021
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew van As - Festival Director at Cape Town Pride
Today at 09:10
Siv Ngesi on breaking barriers
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 09:45
Music with New Hero
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keaton Carelse
Latest Local
After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement. 19 March 2021 4:33 PM
John Kani: Success is just around the corner after failure South African acclaimed actor Dr John Kani talks about his lesson on failure. 19 March 2021 3:19 PM
Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a sl... 19 March 2021 2:18 PM
View all Local
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The department of correctional services is set to take action against a female warder who was caught on video having sex with an inmate at the prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department of correctional services is set to take action against a female warder who was caught on video having sex with an inmate at the prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

17 March 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

19 March 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

19 March 2021 1:06 PM

Guest :Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female President.

19 March 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Fatma Karume, Lawyer and Former president at Tanganyika Law Society

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tackling racism issues in SA: Prof Adam Habib suspended after using the N-word in university meeting and South Africa outraged as Bulgarian Singer Uses Blackface To Imitate Nomcebo.

19 March 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Tessa Doom | Director at Youthlab

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom cancels loadhsedding from 12:00 as generation units return to service, helping to restore available capacity.

19 March 2021 12:41 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | Spokesperson at Eskom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marianne Thamm speaks about the difficulties of exposing and writing about Crime Intelligence corruption stories whilst being threatened and intimidated.

19 March 2021 12:39 PM

Guest: Marriane Thamm | Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nathaniel Julies Case- Pre-Trail: The three police officers charged with the murder of Nathaniel Julies are appearing at the High Court.

19 March 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's Book Of The Week: It's not inside- it's top by Khanya Mthsali.

18 March 2021 1:20 PM

Guest: Khanyi Mtshali - Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg Water has been instructed by the bulk water-supplier to implement restrictions of between 20% to 45% of its water supply to some customers, with many reservoirs battling to get back to full capacity.

18 March 2021 1:14 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Gauteng Commissioner has ordered an urgent probe into an illegal high-calibre firearm that was found in the possession of two students in Braamfontein.

18 March 2021 1:12 PM

Guest: Brigadier Mathapelo Peters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

Local

'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'

Politics World Local

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Parisians flee capital, hit shops as new lockdown looms

19 March 2021 8:47 PM

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

19 March 2021 8:37 PM

Tough talk at first face-to-face US- China meeting of Biden era

19 March 2021 7:28 PM

