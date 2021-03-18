AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has been interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho. A memorial service for the late monarch is underway at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.

Today at 13:35 The top in demand jobs in South Africa The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Ari Katz - CEO at Boston City Campus & Business College

125 125

Today at 13:40 Food - New collaboration between Liam Tomlin and The Kitchen Collective Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse

Denise Cowburn-Levy - owner at Ginger and Lime

125 125

Today at 14:05 Combating substance use disorders in South African schools The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA

125 125

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Fixed term contracts with Michael Bagraim Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Michael Bagraim

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 14:40 Dinners to Die For Murder Mysteries Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Rowan Studti

Danielle Salmon

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Lee Cole Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lee Cole

125 125

Today at 15:10 Tshwane Ambulance services resume Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karen Meyer, Community Safety MMC

125 125

Today at 15:10 Dirco's botched multimillion-rand New York project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jason Felix - News24

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Lynne Brown returns to State Capture commission Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 Wits SRC raises money for registration Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President

125 125

Today at 15:20 Replay - Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:40 A futures approach to a 4 day work week in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 16:10 Sportspeople not immune to mental health effects of Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo

125 125

Today at 16:20 Global shortage in computer chips 'reaches crisis point' Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

125 125

Today at 16:40 World Water Day Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Maureen Nkandu, Southern Africa Regional Communications Director of WaterAid

125 125

Today at 17:10 Government and MAC too quiet about the vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 18:16 Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human

125 125

Today at 19:08 Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...

125 125

Today at 19:19 Zoom Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...

125 125