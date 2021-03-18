AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has been interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho. A memorial service for the late monarch is underway at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
The top in demand jobs in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ari Katz - CEO at Boston City Campus & Business College
Today at 13:40
Food - New collaboration between Liam Tomlin and The Kitchen Collective
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Denise Cowburn-Levy - owner at Ginger and Lime
Today at 14:05
Combating substance use disorders in South African schools
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Fixed term contracts with Michael Bagraim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:40
Dinners to Die For Murder Mysteries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rowan Studti
Danielle Salmon
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lee Cole
Today at 15:10
Tshwane Ambulance services resume
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karen Meyer, Community Safety MMC
Today at 15:10
Dirco's botched multimillion-rand New York project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Felix - News24
Today at 15:16
EWN: Lynne Brown returns to State Capture commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Wits SRC raises money for registration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President
Today at 15:20
Replay - Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
A futures approach to a 4 day work week in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 16:10
Sportspeople not immune to mental health effects of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 16:20
Global shortage in computer chips 'reaches crisis point'
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:40
World Water Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maureen Nkandu, Southern Africa Regional Communications Director of WaterAid
Today at 17:10
Government and MAC too quiet about the vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:16
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA DA spokesperson for local government Cilliers Brink says lockdown affects the ability of households and businesses to pay rates. 22 March 2021 1:34 PM
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer... 22 March 2021 1:27 PM
South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees NEC member Bongani Mahlangu says the planned march is due to the fact that the government has not pitched to any meeting called. 22 March 2021 1:04 PM
View all Local
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane ha... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has been interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho. A memorial service for the late monarch is underway at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has been interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho. A memorial service for the late monarch is underway at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.

18 March 2021 12:37 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story

22 March 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Enver Samuels | Director at Murder in Paris (film)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feature: The Langa massacre: SA’s forgotten apartheid-era atrocity

22 March 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwe patriotic bill - Dave Coltart

22 March 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Doug Coltart

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WTO update on African vaccination programmes

22 March 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Dr Messeret Shibeshii | Epidemiologist and pediatrician at WHO Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury warns of Covid-19 effect on municipal infrastructure

22 March 2021 12:33 PM

Guest:  Cilliers Brink | Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAUS says students will take fees protest to the Union Buildings

22 March 2021 12:23 PM

Guest: Bongani Mahlangu | NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Austerity impacting basic South African Human Rights - SAHRC CEO weighs in

22 March 2021 12:21 PM

Guest: Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

19 March 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

19 March 2021 1:06 PM

Guest :Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female President.

19 March 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Fatma Karume, Lawyer and Former president at Tanganyika Law Society

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees

Local

Human rights body worried to find 60% of specialists still being white males

Local

Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy

22 March 2021 1:27 PM

Brown defends appointments she made as Public Enterprises minister

22 March 2021 12:52 PM

Expert urges City of CT to shelve ShotSpotter project for good

22 March 2021 12:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA