The State Capture commission of Inquiry heads to the Constitutional court asking for Jacob Zuma to be found guilty of contempt of court and to be jailed for two years.

Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:41
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it is concerned about reports that the National Coronavirus Advisory Council has advised the government to place the country on either alert level two or three lockdown regulations to avoid the spread of
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Business Survey
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv. Fay Mukaddam Chairperson: BeyondCOVID
Today at 12:52
Audio: Nzimande refutes claims that he won't engage with SAUS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Learning Lessons by Jonathan Jansen.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM; Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM; Personal Finance - How to get the right investment diversification
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave... 25 March 2021 10:07 AM
Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the Uni... 25 March 2021 9:43 AM
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution. 25 March 2021 7:59 AM
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year. 24 March 2021 1:13 PM
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021. 24 March 2021 12:13 PM
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The State Capture commission of Inquiry heads to the Constitutional court asking for Jacob Zuma to be found guilty of contempt of court and to be jailed for two years.

The State Capture commission of Inquiry heads to the Constitutional court asking for Jacob Zuma to be found guilty of contempt of court and to be jailed for two years.

25 March 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter


The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it is concerned about reports that the National Coronavirus Advisory Council has advised the government to place the country on either alert level two or three lockdown regulations to avoid the spread

25 March 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana |

The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has recommended that the government impose tighter lockdown restrictions for the upcoming long Easter weekend.

25 March 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Barry Schoub

Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Pretoria Magistrate Court to answer to perjury charges. This will be Mkhwebane's second appearance on three counts of lying under oath.

25 March 2021 12:40 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

The Commission continues to hear South African Revenue Services (SARS) related evidence from SARS employee Mr Vlok Symington.

25 March 2021 12:31 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), which has asked to be admitted as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the commission's Constitutional Court bid to have Zuma jailed for two years after being held in contempt of court for ignoring subpoenas issue

25 March 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Anton Van Dalsen | Legal Counsellor at Helen Suzman Foundation

To enforce the Covid lockdown, did we wage a war on the people of South Africa?

24 March 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Edwin Cameron, Constitutional Court Judge.

The trauma of both the Covid-19 illness and death, and the securitisation and militarisation of this public health emergency, will for years be marked on bodies and communities. Justice Cameron joins to explore this…

Fear and policing in the time of Covid-19.

24 March 2021 1:00 PM

Guest:Dr Guy Lamb is a criminologist in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University.

A major area of concern is that the oversight bodies that were created in the 1990’s in an effort to protect South Africans from abuses by the security forces are overwhelmed, understaffed or are not operating due to the lockdown. Dr Guy Lamb argues that the police's forceful and militarised approach to the policing of the pandemic will continue to have damaging consequences for our democracy as public trust in the police's commitment to their constitutional obligation to “protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic" will be further eroded.

Shining a spotlight on Police brutality during lockdown:

24 March 2021 12:57 PM

Guest:

The Police Department speaks about their response to the implementation of the Lockdown in the country; were they given a mammoth task? One they might have not been prepared for. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, SAPS National Spokesperson joins us..

In a briefing on 8 May to Parliament, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) reported a 32% increase in complaints against the police during the first 41 days of lockdown compared to the same period last year.

During this time, IPID received 828 complaints against police, of which 376 (45.4%) could be directly linked to lockdown operations. Of these, 280 (74.4%) were for alleged assault and 10 (2.6%) for deaths as a result of police action.

In SA supervision during joint operations is established and stipulated in every relevant instruction

Considering IPID’s track record, it’s doubtful that these complaints will lead to any serious consequences for most of the accused. Of the over 42 000 cases opened against police with IPID between 2012 and 2019, only 1% resulted in a conviction and 4% in disciplinary action.

This means that 95% of the time, police officers experienced no sanction for alleged misconduct.

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) own records also show a marked decrease in the number of police officials facing sanction for misconduct. Over the same period, the number of disciplinary hearings held against police decreased by 66% from 5 540 to 1 888 cases. The number of dismissals as a result of misconduct dropped by 56%.

It appears that during the early weeks of lockdown some officers thought a state of disaster allowed them more powers than it does. Or did they simply believe there was little risk of being held accountable if they acted unlawfully? Why would they think this? And why do some police, during a state of disaster, act as if citizens are no longer entitled to basic rights?

This inclination to openly flout the rule of law and internal controls was also witnessed in many other parts of the world during COVID-19 lockdowns. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in April identified at least 15 countries where the rule of law was flouted by security forces, including South Africa.

A moving interview from Alexandra with the brother in law of Collins Khoza who died after a beating from law enforcement.

24 March 2021 12:45 PM

Guest: Thabiso Muvhango, Collins Khosa’s Brother in Law.

This week marks a year when South Africa imposed its first lockdown in the country. Soldiers and heavy law enforcement became the order of the day in South African streets, reminiscent of the end of apartheid days in the early 90's.

Collins Khosa died on 10 April 2020 after SANDF members confronted him and his brother-in-law after finding a glass of alcohol in his yard. The soldiers confiscated two beers from their house and an argument started after one of them slammed the gate on Khosa’s car.

Collins Khosa's family speaks to the Midday Report about the tragic day when he allegedly died at the hands of law enforcement. Thabiso Muvhango, Collins Khosa's brother in law who was also being assaulted narrates the story.

This brought to the spotlight whether human rights were trampled by state organs trying to enforce the national lockdown…

Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt

Politics Local

Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee

Local

EWN Highlights

Koleka Mlisana to replace Abdool Karim as COVID advisory commitee co-chair

25 March 2021 12:41 PM

Clicks denies asking customer in traditional clothes to leave Midrand store

25 March 2021 10:58 AM

Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June

25 March 2021 10:51 AM

