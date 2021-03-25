BeyondCOVID Business Survey

Guest: Adv. Fay Mukaddam Chairperson: BeyondCOVID
Guest: Jonathan Jansen | Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.
Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Guest: Prof. Barry Schoub
Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Guest: Anton Van Dalsen | Legal Counsellor at Helen Suzman Foundation
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guest: Edwin Cameron, Constitutional Court Judge.
The trauma of both the Covid-19 illness and death, and the securitisation and militarisation of this public health emergency, will for years be marked on bodies and communities. Justice Cameron joins to explore this…
Guest:Dr Guy Lamb is a criminologist in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University.
A major area of concern is that the oversight bodies that were created in the 1990’s in an effort to protect South Africans from abuses by the security forces are overwhelmed, understaffed or are not operating due to the lockdown. Dr Guy Lamb argues that the police's forceful and militarised approach to the policing of the pandemic will continue to have damaging consequences for our democracy as public trust in the police's commitment to their constitutional obligation to “protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic" will be further eroded.