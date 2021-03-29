Commission finds France has responsibility for Rwandan Genocide

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
The Land Expropriation Bill: what you need to know
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Member at President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Today at 18:49
Nedbank launches YouthX, a new platform to unlock youth potential
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mutsa Chironga - Managing Executive of Consumer Banking. at Nedbank
Today at 19:08
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Annie Duke's How to Decide.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM; Other People’s Money - Boity Thulo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boity Thulo - Tv Personality And Actress at Celebrity Services Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’ She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about s... 29 March 2021 5:12 PM
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment... 29 March 2021 3:35 PM
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known. 29 March 2021 3:21 PM
View all Local
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
View all Business
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Commission finds France has responsibility for Rwandan Genocide

Commission finds France has responsibility for Rwandan Genocide

29 March 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Athan Tashobya | Journalist at Rwanda Broadcasting Agency


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Easter road safety campaign being launched.

29 March 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has sea traffic past Cape Town has increased following the Suez canal incident?

29 March 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana | Port manager at Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC's NEC showdown over ACE

29 March 2021 12:39 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS study recommends overhaul of POPs

29 March 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Gareth Newham , Head of Justice & Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Moz hotel attack prompt an SADC response

29 March 2021 12:34 PM

Guest: Ryan Cummings | Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

26 March 2021 1:26 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

26 March 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Suez Canal Blockage: Seven liquefied natural gas tankers are being diverted away from the blocked waterway, as fears grow operation to free ship could take weeks

26 March 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African alcohol industry proposes balancing lives and livelihood in dealing with the next COVID-19 surge.

26 March 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Business Lifestyle

I don't know when Chicco and I became enemies for him to defame me - Mafokate

Local

About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

'Stop the Koko hunt’ - Matshela Koko tells Zondo commission

29 March 2021 5:41 PM

Mthethwa: Alleged mismanagement of funds for artists will be investigated

29 March 2021 5:23 PM

Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact

29 March 2021 3:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA