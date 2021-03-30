SANCA calls for Easter alcohol ban

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Quarterly employment Statistics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matlapane Masupye, Director responsible for Quarterly employment statistics
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown: Eldorado park with Naeema Isaacs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Naeema Isaacs
Today at 16:40
State’s proposed measures for steel importers ‘unlikely to bring much relief’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:50
George Floyd trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
SABC has concluded retrenchment process
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union
Today at 18:09
Economic effects of a another lockdown and alcohol ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
majority of South Africans are defaulting on their personal loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sebastien Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors (NDA)
Today at 18:50
OneFarm Share, a new digital platform, connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Pienaar - Head of Client Ecosystems at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - alternative investing for side hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Latest Local
Ask questions about partner's debt, mental health before marriage - Expert Family psychologist Ilze Alberts says the money issue needs to addressed before the marriage. 30 March 2021 3:47 PM
Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with' National director Adrie Vermeulen says there is a possibility of people stocking up as we've seen with the other bans. 30 March 2021 1:02 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021) The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 March 2021 3:40 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 30 March 2021 2:18 PM
'30 days will be used to get clarity on what the step aside principle means' ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe unpacks the national executive council decision to give accused members a month to step aside. 30 March 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially... 30 March 2021 9:53 AM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
SANCA calls for Easter alcohol ban

SANCA calls for Easter alcohol ban

30 March 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

JJ Cornish: The Africa Report

30 March 2021 1:12 PM

Guest: JJ Cornish 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Bushiri's

30 March 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artists not buying Nathi Mthethwa's explanations

30 March 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Ismail Mohamed, CEO of the Market Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth Capital on how BEEI school assistants can solve youth unemployment

30 March 2021 12:38 PM

Guest: Kristal Duncan-Williams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Boulders Shopping Centre & Ndebele activist to meet

30 March 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Thando Mahlangu, Ndebele Activist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Afriforum says fight not over to order SAHPRA to register Ivermectin

30 March 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Willie Spies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marikana cops acquitted

30 March 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Nomzamo Zondo | Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outcomes of ANC NEC Meeting

30 March 2021 12:15 PM

Guest: Pule Mabe | Spokesperson at African National Congress

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commission finds France has responsibility for Rwandan Genocide

29 March 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Athan Tashobya | Journalist at Rwanda Broadcasting Agency

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021)

Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

Will Ramaphosa ban alcohol sales over Easter holidays?

30 March 2021 4:05 PM

Adverse weather conditions lead to power outages in JHB

30 March 2021 3:24 PM

Egypt's Sisi promises investment to avoid Suez closure repeat

30 March 2021 2:00 PM

