The JSC is meeting this week to interview candidates for judicial appointments. Nine candidates are being interviewed for two vacancies.

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:08
What the closure of Absa money market unit mean for the industry?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
After COVID, should you keep working from home?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Trim - Director at Giant Leap
Today at 18:49
Dire consequences of RAF going bust fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 19:08
Companies who received TERS money facing audits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ruth Maforimbo - Senior Manager for People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - The Billionaire Mindset - Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Strauss - Venture Capital Entrepreneur & Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira Former Springbok loosehead prop
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira
No Items to show
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of... 12 April 2021 2:20 PM
Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report According to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka the EFF legislator says the police have never contacted him. 12 April 2021 12:54 PM
How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa? Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table. 12 April 2021 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
[WATCH] Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] US army officer suing police over violent traffic stop has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The JSC is meeting this week to interview candidates for judicial appointments. Nine candidates are being interviewed for two vacancies.

The JSC is meeting this week to interview candidates for judicial appointments. Nine candidates are being interviewed for two vacancies.

12 April 2021 12:19 PM

Guest: Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap!

12 April 2021 1:20 PM

Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter 

Update on Mozambique: Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack.

12 April 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk

African National Congress Youth League National Youth Task Team briefs media following an ANCYL national youth task team meeting.

12 April 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Sizophila Mkhize ANCYL NYTT SPOKESPERSON

Daily Sun reports that a women has accused the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of raping her. ACCORDING to the woman’s police statement, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi allegedly raped her in the early hours of Friday morning.

12 April 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

Rabie Ridge land invaders: Chaos erupted on Sunday after community members tried to erect shacks on privately owned land.

12 April 2021 12:44 PM

Guest: Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS Spokesperson

The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Pretoria has dismissed an application by former @Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku challenging #SIUReport on PPE investigations outcome with costs, including the costs of two counsels.

12 April 2021 12:32 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson

Constitutional law expert Advocate Paul Hoffman says there is a possibility that President Cyril Ramaphosa will suspend Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, now that the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) tribunal has found him guilty of miscond

12 April 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: Paul Hoffman | A Director at Accountability Now

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

9 April 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap!

9 April 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Trending

How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa?

Local

Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful

Local

Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC

Local

EWN Highlights

CoJ condemns ‘lawlessness’ in Rabie Ridge as residents settle on private land

12 April 2021 5:39 PM

Sentencing of Miguel Louw's killer postponed to Friday

12 April 2021 5:10 PM

WC ready for phase 2 of vaccine rollout, says Health MEC Mbombo

12 April 2021 3:39 PM

