The JSC is meeting this week to interview candidates for judicial appointments. Nine candidates are being interviewed for two vacancies.

Guest: Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal RiskLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sizophila Mkhize ANCYL NYTT SPOKESPERSONLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Hoffman | A Director at Accountability NowLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIOLISTEN TO PODCAST