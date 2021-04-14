The Portfolio Committee on Health will this morning receive an update from the Minister of health Dr. Zweli Mkhze, on the Johnson Johnson clinical trials, vaccines procurement and progress on the vaccination roll out programme.

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Treherne- Portfolio Manager. Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
EOH’s half-year revenue falls 29%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
Global fertiliser prices at a two-year high. How will this affect local farmers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Maree - Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 19:08
ZOOM - Business Unusual - When the chips are down the economy will follow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Mike Sharman, Co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help. 14 April 2021 1:37 PM
View all Local
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
View all Politics
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance. 14 April 2021 12:09 PM
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday. 14 April 2021 10:47 AM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Portfolio Committee on Health will this morning receive an update from the Minister of health Dr. Zweli Mkhze, on the Johnson Johnson clinical trials, vaccines procurement and progress on the vaccination roll out programme.

The Portfolio Committee on Health will this morning receive an update from the Minister of health Dr. Zweli Mkhze, on the Johnson Johnson clinical trials, vaccines procurement and progress on the vaccination roll out programme.

14 April 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Limpopo pupil dies, says education Department as it probes video showing bullying: Expert says it is clearly assault and that is part of the problem.

14 April 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Luke Lamprecht - Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The CRL Rights Commission will be conducting hearings in respect of the incident that involved a centre manager at the Boulders mall during the month of March.

14 April 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Jacobson: Do not halt the J&J Vaccine rollout. Covid19 itself causes huge thrombosis. I do not believe it warrants stopping the vaccination rollout.

14 April 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Professor Barry Jacobson, President of the Southern African society of thrombosis & hemostasis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Zondo Commission looks at Parliamentary Oversight related evidence of ANC represented by Mr Gwede Mantashe.

14 April 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu will be opening a case of corruption against Pravin Gordhan this after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng relayed how Gordhan attempted to find out how a candidate did in an interview.

14 April 2021 12:38 PM

Guest: Thando Khubeka | EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The JSC wraps up it's ConCourt interviews, will deliberate on which candidates to recommend to Ramaphosa.

14 April 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artists continue staging a sit-in - it began at the beginning of March due to what they allege to be the maladministration of the NAC funds.

13 April 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma is staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund - SAHIF - is consulting Rabie Ridge residents to allow the company time to service the recently acquired land.

13 April 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Rali Mampeule, SAHIF CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule widens scope of ANC members who have to step aside.

13 April 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Local

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

Local

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: ANC has no influence on judiciary appointments

14 April 2021 5:57 PM

WHO worried COVID rates could spike during Ramadan

14 April 2021 5:24 PM

Cameroon forces have beaten, arrested 24 under anti-gay law: HRW

14 April 2021 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA