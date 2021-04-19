Cape Town Fire Update: Fire spread around mountain to Tafelberg Road.

Guest: Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
Guest: Professor Itumeleng Mosala - The Commission's secretary.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jack Bloom | Leader Of Da at Gauteng LegislatureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng | Vice Chancellor at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent LindequeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Pedro, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeff WicksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)LISTEN TO PODCAST