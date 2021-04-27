Norma Mngoma's testimonay at the State Capture Commission reveals why we need to urgently have lifestyle audits for ministers and deputies.

The Azania Mosaka Show Guests Paul Maleke - Owner of Luxury Wraps

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Julia Eccles, member of #PayGrants Campaign

#PAYTHEGRANTS - No to the termination of the R350 Grant

Court interdicts the disbursement of the R1.2bn tourism equity fund

The state of things name after our stalwarts

Forces to take on Mozambique Jihadist

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Anthony Diack, CEO of DSV

DSV together with Covax get Pfizer vaccine distribution deal

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

Today at 18:39

ZOOM: The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard

