Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC Bracing For Showdown At NEC Meeting
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Parts of Soweto could be without power after Substation damaged
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
EWN: Memorial service of the late amaZulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
COVID-19 Patent Waiver: What's next for the world & South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yuan Qiong Hu, DOctors Wothout Borders (MSF) Access Campaign Policy Coordinator
Today at 16:20
'Legislating rhino into extinction': game farmers hit back at Creecy's plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pelham Jones, Chairman of the Private Rhino Owners Association
Today at 16:40
Metrobus still not in service
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Goodwill Shivuri, Metro bus spokesperson
Today at 16:50
The judicial review of the so-called "please call me" trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:10
Gauteng Covid-19 cases on the rise
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mary Kawonga, Public Health Medicine specialist
Today at 17:20
702 Listener complaint:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Post Net on SAPO wanting to exclusively have rights to deliver parcels weighing 1kg or less
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anton Roets - Director at Nortons Inc
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : Cape Island
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karin Wood - Co-founder and financial director at Cape Island
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'We can't afford to be tired of COVID-19 laws because the virus is not tired' Prof Mosa Moshabela says those controlling communication systems must encourage people to adhere to all the lockdown measures. 7 May 2021 1:39 PM
NSFAS explains why there has been funding backlogs Students who have applied and accepted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have complained of not receiving payments. 7 May 2021 11:14 AM
Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom Affected areas include Western Jabavu, Jabavu, Mofolo Central, Molapo and White City. 7 May 2021 10:55 AM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review For two decades, Makate has been challenged the cellphone operating company through lengthy court battles to pay out the amount he... 7 May 2021 10:35 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We're not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

7 May 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy


Sports Wrap!

7 May 2021 1:01 PM

Guest :Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Covid-19 Wrap: New varaint, slow vaccinne rollout, surge in numbers. Should we be worried?

7 May 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Exclusive: A South African student has fallen to her death in China her family seeks answers.

7 May 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Political Wrap: ANC is expected to hold a special NEC meeting from Saturday until Monday.

7 May 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Significant rainfall can be expected for the Overberg and Garden Route districts, is the City Ready?

7 May 2021 12:43 PM

Guest: James-Brent Styan, the spokesperson for Local Government, Envir. Affairs and Development Planning,

Nafiz Modack, co-accused with Ricardo Morgan and Jacques Cronje appear in court.

7 May 2021 12:34 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter

Thoshan Panday and others appear at the Durban Margistrate court in relation to the 2010 World Cup police accommodation corruption case.

7 May 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule murder denied bail.

7 May 2021 12:22 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

A memorial service is underway for the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu

7 May 2021 12:19 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Memorial service a celebration of inspirational Mama Mantfombi – MEC Mavimbela

7 May 2021 1:03 PM

Alleged crime boss Modack brings attempted murder case against Bellville top cop

7 May 2021 12:22 PM

Parts of Soweto could face days without power after substation damaged - Eskom

7 May 2021 10:55 AM

