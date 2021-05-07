Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guest :Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James-Brent Styan, the spokesperson for Local Government, Envir. Affairs and Development Planning,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST