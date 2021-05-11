Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Fertility - How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Patience Luxomo - Founder @infertilitybooks and passionate about fe
Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic
Today at 14:05
The Series - Future Thinking - Episode 2. (Hacking Democracy)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Q1 Vehicle Pricing Index out - the good and the bad
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kriben Reddy - Vice President of Auto Information Solutions for TransUnion
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mandela memorial corruption case back in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 16:40
National Assembly plenary debate on SAPS DNA backlog crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:13
The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Lowe - Member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA).
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Growth Vs. value and the investment implications of a possible regime change.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson Eyewitness News editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says we can write off Magashule, though some of his colleagues are embarrassed. 11 May 2021 11:48 AM
IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli says the fundraising has reached more than R500,000 and they are thankful. 11 May 2021 10:31 AM
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave. 11 May 2021 8:08 AM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 11 May 2021 11:55 AM
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

11 May 2021 1:10 PM

The family of South African student Kgothatso Mdunana thank SA for helping them bring their late daugther home from China.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Izaak Breytenbach | General Manager of the Broiler Organisation at South African Poultry Association

11 May 2021 1:19 PM

SAPA: A comprehensive plan in place to contain the Avian influenza outbreak.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dion Makhura - DEMAWUSA Spokesperson

11 May 2021 1:05 PM

Metro Bus Strike: Demawusa is claiming there's corruption at Metrobus and wants an investigation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener

11 May 2021 12:59 PM

Audio: Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in conversation with Bongani Bingwa on the different Covid-19 variants .

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

11 May 2021 12:53 PM

 Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told to apologise for ’suspending’ Ramaphosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?

11 May 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

11 May 2021 12:40 PM

The Commission continues to hear Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) related evidence from the former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr Lucky Montana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Malungelo Booi - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

11 May 2021 12:29 PM

Exclusive: Sound from Former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba post her court appearence. 

Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson

Former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and other officials accused of fraud in Mandela’s memorial back in courtla’s memorial back in court

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lwandile Bhengu, News24 Reporter

10 May 2021 1:19 PM

NEWS24 Exclusive: Rapper AKA broke down a door to get to Anele Tembe - a month before her death

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

10 May 2021 1:10 PM

All systems go for Western Cape vaccine roll-out: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations

Local

Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson

Local

Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

UN 'deeply concerned' at escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence

11 May 2021 12:40 PM

PMB man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for murdering girlfriend

11 May 2021 12:36 PM

Malnutrition strikes children in DR Congo's fragile Kasai region

11 May 2021 12:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA