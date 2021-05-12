Naledi Chirwa EFF MP

Police Minister apologises to National Assembly as DNA backlog climbs to almost 200 000 cases.
Guest: Lizell PersensLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Vidar Helgesen, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson
Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cllr Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio CommitteeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Daneel Knoetze | Reporter at Ground UpLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST