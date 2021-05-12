Sibongiseni Delihlazo, DENOSA Spokesperson

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, FM's Editor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ashleigh Bhanjan - Specialist Neurologist: Life Entabeni hospital in Durban, Kwa -Zulu Natal
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 21:30
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
How the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the upcoming local elections.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Protas Madlala
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
'Nathi Mthethwa has failed dismally and doesn't understand the arts industry' Actor, writer, and director Thami akaMbongo states that they have 10 points the Arts and Culture Department needs to attend to. 17 May 2021 5:26 PM
Private sector says it is on track and ready for vaccine rollout CEO at Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia says the private sector is right on track when it comes to vaccine rollout. 17 May 2021 5:00 PM
GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED THEM: 'Sex work is not a moral but human rights issue' Sex worker and representative for National Sex Workers, Katlego Rasebitse, says the government has failed sex workers in SA. 17 May 2021 2:54 PM
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
ARMS DEAL TRIAL: Zuma lawyers want prosecutor Billy Downer removed National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Downer has been working on the case for 20 years. 17 May 2021 1:22 PM
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 17 May 2021 7:08 PM
Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König. 17 May 2021 6:50 PM
Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable - Chris Schutte, Astral Foods The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods. 17 May 2021 6:26 PM
Bonang Matheba wants apology, R500k from podcaster over cocaine claims Through the letter from attorneys Thompson Wilks, dated 16 May 2021, Matheba said Rea Gopane unlawfully and falsely accused her of... 17 May 2021 10:55 AM
Minister Kubayi-Ngubane's cook-off with Somizi draws criticism Among those against the idea is Chef Lesego Semenya who questioned why Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane didn’t create an event to... 17 May 2021 9:33 AM
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 17 May 2021 7:08 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Sibongiseni Delihlazo, DENOSA Spokesperson

Sibongiseni Delihlazo, DENOSA Spokesperson

12 May 2021 1:02 PM

DENOSA hosts event to celebrate the International Nurses Day. 


Police in Cape Town probe the killing of 12 people in Khayelitsha- 11 suspects arrested.

17 May 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Lizell Persens

The Commission hears money flows related evidence from the former treasurer of the Greater Johannesburg Region of the ANC, Geoff Makhubo.

17 May 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Five Nobel Prize laureates to discuss “The future of work” during Nobel Prize Dialogue at University of Pretoria.

17 May 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Dr Vidar Helgesen, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation.

Zuma corruption trial resumes.

17 May 2021 12:40 PM

Guests: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson

Vaccination Rollout: Live from Alexandra Community Centre and Hillbrow Community Healthcare Centre.

17 May 2021 12:22 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News

Vaccination Rollout: Live from Karl Bremmer Hospita, Khayelitsha Hospital & Mitchell’s Plain Hospital.

17 May 2021 12:20 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Vaccination Rollout: Live from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Munsiville Old age home.

17 May 2021 12:18 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Cape Town wants you to register most – but not all – of your pets, by law.

14 May 2021 1:17 PM

Cllr Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee

Viewfinder Exclusive: How SAPS protects the killers within its ranks.

14 May 2021 1:10 PM

Daneel Knoetze | Reporter at Ground Up

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule files court papers challenging the step-aside resolution.

14 May 2021 1:03 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter 

SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021

Business Opinion

Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable - Chris Schutte, Astral Foods

Business

Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings

Business

Some senior citizens still waiting for SMS after registering for COVID vaccine

17 May 2021 6:50 PM

NPA hopes Zuma's section 106 application not a delaying tactic in graft trial

17 May 2021 6:20 PM

Inside weeks of deadly violence between Israel and Palestinians

17 May 2021 5:50 PM

