Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule files court papers challenging the step-aside resolution.

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Cllr Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio CommitteeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Daneel Knoetze | Reporter at Ground UpLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mzi Zimisele Tshontshi, NEHAWU Greater Joburg Regional SecretaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy's book of the week: Give Us More Guns: How South Africa’s Guns Were ArmedLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Commission hears Eskom and Estina dairy farm project related evidence from the Former Minister of Mineral Resources, Mr. Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deputy Public Protector pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously.LISTEN TO PODCAST