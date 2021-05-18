The ANC hits back at Secretary General, Ace Magashule by opposing his court bid to have his suspension overturned.

Today at 20:10 Legal Matters: The Continued Complexities Relating To Family Estates Belonging To The deceased The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Mr. Doctor Segogoba - Attorney & Director at Ramsamy Segogoba Inc.

125 125

Today at 21:05 Talkers/Open Line The Aubrey Masango Show

125 125

Today at 21:30 Public Service Wage Facilitation The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Frikkie de Bruin

125 125

Today at 22:05 How maternity leave and parental leave structuring impacts your salary The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Muhammed Goolab - Executive Committee Member of the South African Reward Association (SARA)

125 125

Today at 22:31 The endless opportunities of the new world of work The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Lawrence Diamond - Head of Deel’s Africa Expansion

125 125