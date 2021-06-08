WC police confirm five taxi drivers have been shot and killed at a Ceres taxi rank.

Guest: Zolani Mkhiva. CONTRALESA General SecretaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phaphama Tshisikhawe, Tshwane University of Technology spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson at Gauteng Provincial GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary CorespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Patrick Egwu, Investigative Journalist for The Daily Maverick.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head.LISTEN TO PODCAST