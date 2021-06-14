WC head of health wants stricter covid rules for gatherings as third wave hits.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
Masterclass on creativity with Phala O Phala continues.....
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Phala Ookeditse Phala - Animateur at The Centre for the Less Good Idea and as co-curator of the Seas
Today at 15:10
EWN: LGBTI people hold a march in KZN following the killing of Anele Bhengu
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Tackling youth unemployment: What works, what doesn't
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 15:50
young leader rises in the space of technology
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Hustling to make ends meet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director
Today at 16:20
Young South African businessman Andries Levi Pretorius has helped grow some of the largest real estate companies in the world
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andries Levi Pretorius - Founder of We Buy Prop
Today at 17:20
The US president, Joe Biden, is due to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin in Geneva
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:09
Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : SA entrepreneurs' potential to relieve unemployment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 18:48
Young farmers trying to reach commercial statuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sinelizwi Fakade - CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Johan van Zyl the owner of Fado Art - how Fado Art started their business from a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johann van Zyl
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Youth and politics: 'There is not much that we can celebrate' Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal, says as young people they fight to claim a space in c... 16 June 2021 11:16 AM
The impact of unemployment on social identity of young people Youth Capital project lead Kristal Duncan-Williams says policy implementation falls flat and we need ways to improve the economy. 16 June 2021 10:58 AM
'This is a disaster': What must be done to address SA's youth unemployment? Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise, says young South Africans are desperate to get emp... 16 June 2021 10:56 AM
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 11:01 AM
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after m... 15 June 2021 12:48 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
WC head of health wants stricter covid rules for gatherings as third wave hits.

WC head of health wants stricter covid rules for gatherings as third wave hits.

14 June 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.


SANEF outraged by collapse of journalistic ethics at independent media’s Pretoria News.

16 June 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)

Mzwanele Manyi appointed as Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson.

16 June 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi

Prof Parry: Liquor resttrictions- a move in right direction but given timing too little too late.

16 June 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

MAC concerned about the steep increase in COVID-19 cases.

16 June 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson

Young people urged to consider donating blood.

16 June 2021 12:37 PM

Guest: Ravi Reddy | Chief Operations Officer at Sa National Blood Services (Sanbs)

LGBTI community stage a march calling for justice in Kwamakhutha, south of Durban.

16 June 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Doccie: From the archives: through the cracks, the untold story of Mbuyisa Makhubu.

16 June 2021 12:22 PM

16 June 2021 12:22 PM
Tembisa 10' mom: Family wants to know where her triplets are?

15 June 2021 1:12 PM

Guest: Ntwaagae Seleka, NEWS24 Reporter.

What is happening to Joburg's

15 June 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson

City Power launchs an investigation into the deaths of a Joburg couple who were allegedly electrocuted in their home.

15 June 2021 12:53 PM
