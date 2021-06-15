What is happening to Joburg's ambulances? This as the City suspends its last remaining 40 ambulance services.

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Property feature: Is a sole mandate worth it when selling your property?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michelle Cohen - Principal at Leapfrog Johannesburg North East
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on its response to the pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mary Kawonga - Chairperson of the Gauteng Premier's Advisory Committee on COVID-19
Today at 16:20
SAHPRA to update us on how the processing applications for Sputnik and Chinese vaccines is progressing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Today at 16:40
#Promises Promises: North West municipality faces second court action over sewage spillage plaguing communities, farms since 2017
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation
Today at 16:50
Ace vs ANC: High court set to hear Magashule's two-day court battle
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rebecca Sibanda, Legal Officer at Centre for Constitutional Rights
Today at 17:10
EFF set to march on Sahpra offices on Friday to demand more Covid-19 vaccines be approved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyani Pambo, EFF Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Hiring of more nurses to help curb the covid 19 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stephan Meyer - COO of immploy medical recruitment
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Discovery Health crunches the numbers on the costs for treating Covid-19 in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Consistency
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle
Today at 19:08
SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: The value in gaining experience
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application. 24 June 2021 1:27 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic. 24 June 2021 12:59 PM
COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura So far, only over 60s have been eligible for vaccinations but as the nation's economic hub struggles with a fierce third wave, the... 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
I didn't know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
What is happening to Joburg's ambulances? This as the City suspends its last remaining 40 ambulance services.

What is happening to Joburg's ambulances? This as the City suspends its last remaining 40 ambulance services.

15 June 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson


Mandy's book of the week: The Profiler Diaries: From the Case Files of a Police Psychologist Book by Gerard Labuschagne

24 June 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Dr Gérard Labuschagne | Forensic and Investigative Psychology

Report: Cape Town fires started 'intentionally'.

24 June 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Rob Erasmus-  Wild Fire - Fire Investigator

Department of

24 June 2021 12:45 PM

Guest: Albie Modise | Spokesperson at Department of Environmental Affairs

Sahpra is testing the efficacy of the Sinopharm "vaccine".

24 June 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Ace Magashule's two-day court battle against the ANC begins.

24 June 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

Lawson Naidoo elected as new chairperson for Cricket South Africa board.

23 June 2021 1:16 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo - CSA Chairperson

EWN Exclusive: Qualified intern doctors are anxiously waiting to be placed so they complete their medical training.

23 June 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

What is the impact of the 3rd wave on kids - should schools still be open?

23 June 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Dr Daniel Israel- GP

Audio: Shutting down the economy to cover for vaccine failures adds insult to injury - John Steenhuisen.

23 June 2021 12:43 PM

Guests: John Steenhuisen- DA leader

Julius Malema - EFF CIC

Call to include ECD centre staff on the teacher vaccination roll out.

23 June 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response

Local

Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application

Local

Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering

Local

SAHPRA monitoring COVID-19 breakthrough infections

24 June 2021 3:28 PM

Police ‘following all leads’ as Cele visits scene of Gugulethu mass shooting

24 June 2021 3:21 PM

Karpowership's application to provide power at ports rejected

24 June 2021 2:45 PM

