Western Cape battling to control spike in Covid-19 infections.

Today at 18:13 A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125