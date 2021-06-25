EFF take to the streets to demand approval of Sputnik V and Coronavac vaccines.

Guest: Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Michael PedroLISTEN TO PODCAST
Elizabeth Webster -South African Weather Service and James Brent- Styan - Western Cape Provincial Environmental affairs spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze -EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Logan Maistry, Deputy Commissioner for Communication – Department of Correctional ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Alex Van der HeeverLISTEN TO PODCAST
Basil Manuel -Executive Director NaptosaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Julius KleynhansLISTEN TO PODCAST