Eswatini Update

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 July 2021 3:57 PM
62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attenti... 11 July 2021 1:34 PM
South Africa now ranks 21 in World Giving Index 2021 Nicklaus Bauer speaks to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates about the World Giving Index. 11 July 2021 10:13 AM
View all Local
I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort onc... 9 July 2021 6:23 PM
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule ju... 9 July 2021 1:24 PM
Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application' Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report. 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
View all Sport
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Eswatini Update

Eswatini Update

6 July 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Deprose Muchena -Amenesty International Director for East and Southern Africa


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque

9 July 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque -Founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sporting weekend

9 July 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

German Ambassador reflects on journey in South Africa

9 July 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Martin Schaffer – Outgoing German Ambassador to South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should adjusted level 4 of Covid-19 regulations be extended?

9 July 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Professor Alex Van der Heever

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of health briefing update on COVID-19

9 July 2021 12:41 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm - EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule VS ANC - what are the political ramifications

9 July 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Professor Ivor Sarakinsky -Political Analyst from the Wits School of governance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule VS ANC

9 July 2021 12:25 PM

Guest: EWN Reporter : Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma interdict judgment

9 July 2021 12:23 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After nearly two decades of reporting on Jacob Zuma's court cases, Mandy reflects on what his arrest means for SA

8 July 2021 1:14 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ECD sector raises concerns over vaccine roll out for the sector

8 July 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Jennifer McQuillan - Principal working in the ECD sector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA

Local

I was exposed to the realities of farm murders as a child - Ernst Roets

Local

EWN Highlights

Western Cape achieves highest vaccination rate per 1 million residents

11 July 2021 3:08 PM

To strike or not? Public sector unions turn to members after wage talks stall

11 July 2021 2:49 PM

‘Parliament has let South Africans down’ – Themba Maseko

11 July 2021 2:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA