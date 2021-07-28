Tokyo Olyimpics update.

Streaming issues? Report here
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July. 30 July 2021 4:38 PM
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Tokyo Olyimpics update.

Tokyo Olyimpics update.

28 July 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

30 July 2021 1:07 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

Former Olympian Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock weighs on on Tokyo Olympics.

30 July 2021 1:03 PM

Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock 

Did you feel a tremor around Johannesburg? Professor Ray Durrheim explains what was actually happening!

30 July 2021 12:54 PM
Ten suspects linked to the Phoenix murders make their second appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court

30 July 2021 12:45 PM

Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter 

Western Cape Alliance Partners brief media on taxi violence discussions and outcomes.

30 July 2021 12:38 PM

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter 

Gauteng Provincial Government gives update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan in Gauteng.

30 July 2021 12:30 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

The Acting Minister of Health Mammoloko Kubayi briefs the media on government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

Mandy's book of the week: Remembering by Andile Gaelesiwe.

29 July 2021 1:18 PM

Guest: Andile Gaelisiwe

Ad hoc committee on Section 194 enquiry sets a 6 month deadline to present its findings on the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.

29 July 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Richard Dyantyi - chair of the Section 194 committee

Top cop Khehla Sitole in the firing line after devastating legal blow.

29 July 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve

Local Politics

John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award

Lifestyle

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

EWN Highlights

NICD reports 5 suspected cases of rabies in Cradle of Humankind area

30 July 2021 7:28 PM

Earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng likely caused by mining activity

30 July 2021 6:34 PM

Transnet to lift force majeure declaration on Monday

30 July 2021 6:25 PM

