Viceroy labels Capitec as “loan shark”:

Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Warren Pearce - Marketing and Events Manager at The Mirage
Karien Oberholzer - Tasting room manager at Canto Wines
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Jason Sam
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Hailie and Joanne Chemaly
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Joanne Chemaly
Today at 07:40
Regression Therapy
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janet Homan
Nishanthi Dyawathie
Today at 08:10
Decolonising Kirstenbosch
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Phakamani Xaba - Principal Horticulturist: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI
Today at 08:40
Covid-19: Film and events in Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Terence Isaacs - Head of Filming and Events Permitting at City of Cape Town
Zayd Halim - Exco member at Commercial Producers Association Of South Africa
Today at 08:50
Dischem Brain
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 09:10
Profile on Marc Buckner
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marc Buckner
Today at 09:45
Music with Marc Hendricks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marc Hendricks
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world' Department of Health has refused to acknowledge that it could be that the death toll is underreported, says a News24 journalist. 5 February 2021 2:13 PM
SIU probing PPE contracts worth R13.3bn SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, released a report into finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption by st... 5 February 2021 12:47 PM
SAA employees were supposed to have been paid in January - DPE Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains the payment debacle and Putco MD says they are retrenching 241 people. 5 February 2021 12:25 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Viceroy labels Capitec as “loan shark”:

Viceroy labels Capitec as “loan shark”:

30 January 2018 2:11 PM

Ray talks to EWN Business Reporter, Mashudu Masutha about a research report that shows that Capitec uses new loans to repay existing loans.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

5 February 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

5 February 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The amazing state of (some) South African dam levels. - Post Tropical Cyclone Eloise

5 February 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom has released an announcement that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from today 5 February until Sunday, 7 February.

5 February 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | Spokesperson at Eskom |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's true death toll from Covid-19 could be among highest in the world per capita, research shows

5 February 2021 12:44 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Member of Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, James Selfe

5 February 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The SIU announces the outcomes of PPE tender fraud probe

5 February 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reporting live from Nkandla: A tea party like no other: Malema & Masina set to meet with Zuma today.

5 February 2021 12:22 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's Book of The Week: Rattling the cage: Reflections on democratic South Africa

4 February 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Brent Meersman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Garlic prices: Woolies, Pick n Pay, and others probed amid sudden price spike

4 February 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world'

Local

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from noon until Sunday

Local

[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla

Politics

Outa's Matt Johnston calls for Parly’s ethics cases be open to public

5 February 2021 8:59 PM

SIU says officials implicated in PPE corruption will be punished

5 February 2021 8:45 PM

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

5 February 2021 8:14 PM

