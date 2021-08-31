Political analysts weigh in on Khusela Diko: Has she been reinstated or not?

Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Senior Political Journalist Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu.
Guest: Professor Karen Hofman -Director of PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons for Systems Strengthening)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ernst Roets – Head of Community Development AfriForumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Willie HofmeyrLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum CorporateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Layton Beard – AALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Jacob Mamabolo – Gauteng Transport MEC
Wayne Duvenage – OUTA
Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Gwarisa, Editor for Health times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brahm Fleisch, Professor of Education Policy at the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST