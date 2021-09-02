Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Efforts to combat South Africa's COVID vaccine hesitancy to be ramped up The Health Department said government was exploring different ways of ramping up its vaccination drive. 4 September 2021 11:50 AM
Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’ Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to. 4 September 2021 9:25 AM
Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest 23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend. 4 September 2021 8:48 AM
View all Local
Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane The Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman says the IEC can amend the election timetable and allow... 3 September 2021 6:47 PM
Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement The ConCourt has ordered that the elections be held between 27 October and 01 November 2021. 3 September 2021 4:53 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she started singing in Grade 1 and used to entertain her teachers. 3 September 2021 3:03 PM
Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people? Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.... 3 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.

Mandy's book of the week: The ANC's Last Decade - How The Decline Of The Party Will Transform South Africa.

2 September 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

3 September 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap with Tholakele.

3 September 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sunshine Cinema - addressing youth unemployment with technology and creativity.

3 September 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Zakithi Buthelezi, Sunshine Cinema Communications Director

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says Nicholas Wolpe hould not have announcing the permanent closure of Lillieslief.

3 September 2021 12:49 PM

Guest: Vusi Mkhize, DAC Director General

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC intervenes in the caster Semenya case as a third party.

3 September 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla holds a Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19, vaccination drive.

3 September 2021 12:32 PM

Guest:Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa appears in the National Assembly’s hybrid plenary session to provide oral replies to questions from the NA Members of Parliament MPs

3 September 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Education phase 1 online applications close tomorrow.

2 September 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU briefes Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Digital Vibes.

2 September 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later

Local

Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement

Politics

Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa warns ANC it will come under scrutiny when state capture report drops

4 September 2021 6:15 PM

CT Tourism joins call for Ramaphosa to move WC to alert level 2

4 September 2021 5:27 PM

Sri Lanka offers help with New Zealand knife attack probe

4 September 2021 4:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA